What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – NEW Billie Eilish, Friends Cast Made HOW MUCH For Reunion?! Taylor Swift Cast In Star Studded Movie

NEW Billie Eilish Song & Music Video ‘Lost Cause’

Billie Eilish just released a new song and music video and it is going to give you ALL the fomo. Billie is dancing around her home with all of her best friends, hugging, dancing, eating and just having the time of their lives… WE WANT TO DO THAT TOO! The song is called ‘Lost Cause’ and it is so great! Check it out below!

First Photos Of Ben Affleck & J-Lo Snuggling At A Restaurant… It’s Official!

The celebrity duo left no doubt they’re back together in new photos that show them cuddling up to each other as they headed into a romantic dinner date on Monday night.

The exes-turned-couple were photographed with their arms wrapped around each other as they made their way into Wolfgang Puck’s new restaurant at the Pendry hotel in West Hollywood.

RACHPOOT/ROGER/GEVA / BACKGRID

Don’t mess this one up Ben 😉

Taylor Swift Joins Star Studded Movie Directed By David O. Russell.. Let’s Hope It’s Not Another Cats

Pop superstar Taylor Swift has been cast in director David O. Russell’s upcoming movie. Little is known about the secretive project which still hasn’t revealed its plot, but anticipation is growing for the period film as more and more A-listers are added to its cast.

Swift is not the only big-name addition to the “American Hustle” director’s flick: She is joining Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Rami Malek, John David Washington, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Robert De Niro, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts and Alessandro Nivola.

The film doesn’t have a release date yet but we are EXCITED

Matthew Perry And Fiancé Molly Hurwitz Call Off Their Engagement

Unfortunately, they’re better as Friends… Matthew Perry and fiancée Molly Hurwitz are going their separate ways.

“Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them,” Perry said, in a statement. “I wish Molly the best.”

Perry, 51, and Hurwitz, 29, began dating in 2018 and got engaged in November 2020. “I decided to get engaged,” Perry told PEOPLE at the time. “Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

We can’t help but think… Does this come from the recent drama of Perry reaching out to younger women on dating apps and face timing them years ago? Or his slurred speech at the Friends reunion? Regardless, we hope that he is okay and finds someone special!

Friends Cast Made HOW MUCH For The Reunion?!

The Friends reunion brought a lot of joy and tears to the cast and fans alike. But, it also brought something else to the show’s six stars: a major payday. The Friends cast was paid a lot of money for the reunion, which premiered on HBO Max on May 27.

When Friends was reaching the end of its television run, the stars were able to negotiate a salary of $1 million each per episode, which was a huge deal at the time and is still considered an incredibly high number now. It’s perhaps no surprise, though, that they were able to bring home even more than that to reunite 17 years after the series wrapped. After all, a reunion was in very high demand.

When the special was announced in February 2020, Variety reported that the stars were being paid at least $2.5 million each to revisit the show and their characters. The Wall Street Journal reported at the time that the cast was initially offered $1 million, which they turned down…. A casual $2.5 mil… YEAH THAT WOULD BE NICE

Kate Winslet Tells Director NOT To Edit Out Tummy Roles In Her Hit TV Show

Kate Winslet has said she rejected a retouched promotional poster and insisted her “bulgy bit of belly” was not edited out of a sex scene for her TV series “Mare of Easttown.”

The British actress told the New York Times that the show’s director said he would remove a shot of her stomach during the scene in the HBO miniseries, to which Winslet replied: “Don’t you dare!”

Winslet also said she sent back a poster for the series twice after noticing that her skin had been airbrushed, arguing that audiences relate more strongly to characters who look real.

YES KATE!!!! We Stan!!!! This is exactly what Hollywood needs