What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – R. Kelly is found GUILTY, Will Smith says A LOT in a new interview, and MORE!

R. Kelly is Found Guilty!

R. Kelly was found guilty yesterday of all nine counts he was facing in his sex trafficking case. In addition to trafficking, the charges included racketeering, bribery, coercion, and enticement.

There were also 14 “underlying acts” including sexual exploitation of a child and kidnapping. He could be looking at DECADES behind bars.

The charges involved six female victims including the late Aaliyah who married Kelly when she was just 15 years old.

During their case, the prosecution called dozens of witnesses, including both male and female accusers who said they were groomed for sex, and were psychologically abused.

Kelly’s attorneys said they’re “extraordinarily disappointed” in the verdict, and will continue to, quote, “fight on R. Kelly’s behalf.”

Will Smith speaks out!

Will Smith is set to have a big end to 2021. He has a new memoir coming out in November, along with a new TV series on National Geographic, and a new movie that is getting a lot of Oscar buzz

‘King Richard’, about the father of Venus and Serena Williams. He’s on the cover of the new issue of GQ Magazine, and in it speaks out about is relationship with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, and

how they’ve ‘evolved past traditional monogamy’, and that ‘marriage shouldn’t be a prison,’ before noting that the freedoms he and his wife give each other, along with unconditional support, are t

the highest form of love. Check out the trailer for KING RICHARD below.

Britney Spears says Don’t Trust Everything You See in Documentaries.

We’ve been overloaded with Britney stories lately, mainly about the growing number of ‘documentaries’ that are coming out about her life and conservatorship battles. Brit recently took to social

media to warn fans not to believe everything that they see on TV, as many of the things in these documentaries are extensions of the truth. She also pointed out that they have been casting her in a

negative and unattractive light.

Angelina Jolie and the Weeknd Spotted Again!

Angelina Jolie and the Weeknd have reignited rumours that the two could be dating after being spotted out in public again. Neither have confirmed the relationship, and many are denying they are

anything more than friends who are considering working on a few projects together. Time will tell, but for now we like the idea of these two together.