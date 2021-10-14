What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Squid Game Had The Biggest Ever Series Launch On Netflix, Adele Announced Her Album Release Date

Squid Game Officially Beat Bridgerton In Most Watched Netflix Series Launch with 111 Million Views

Netflix’s hit South Korean thriller “Squid Game” can officially boast the title of the streaming giant’s biggest-ever series launch, blowing past the former record-holder “Bridgerton.”

The show is about a group of cash-strapped debtors who choose to compete in a series of children’s games for a life-changing cash prize. It managed to draw in 111 million viewers since its debut on Sept. 17, Netflix said Tuesday evening in a tweet.

That means “Squid Game” beat out Netflix’s previous top show “Bridgerton,” which hit 82 million households in its first 28 days after release.

Netflix counts a viewer as anyone who watches the show for at least two minutes, meaning that not every viewer necessarily finished the series. Check out the teaser below!

Real Life Squid Games Taking Place In Abu Dhabi… Minus The Murder & Torture

It seemed a matter of time before Netflix sensation Squid Game became an organized real-life event. A version of it, that is, without the murder and bloodshed. The game has been reimagined for an event at the Korean Cultural Center in the United Arab Emirates.

The Korean Cultural Center’s event will take place on Tuesday in its Abu Dhabi office and involves games actually played in the show (again, without the murder and bloodshed). Two teams of 15, wearing T-shirts featuring the show’s logo, will play red light green light, Dalgona candy challenge, and paper-flipping games Marbles and Ddakji. The event’s staff? They’ll wear pink circle, triangle and square costumes to look like the guards in the show’s death games.

While the event’s registration page says there’ll be some prizes, there’s no mention of the same life-changing 45.6 billion won ($38.1 million) prize the 456 desperate contestants compete for in the show. Only UAE residents are eligible to compete and, to apply (the registration form is now closed), applicants had to answer questions that tested them on their basic knowledge of Netflix’s Squid Game.

Unsurprisingly, this isn’t the first time Squid Game has been played in real life. Squid Game is so popular it seeped into a Belgium school. The kids, who apparently watched the 18-plus show, played the red light, green light stop-start game and beat up those who lost.

Adele Announced Her New Album 30 Will Be Out November 19 & A New Single Tomorrow

HELLO again Adele! She has finally announced that an album is confirmed for November 19th with a new song dropping tomorrow! Check out the teaser for her new single ‘Easy On Me’ below!

Offset Bought Cardi B A $1.5 Mil Vacation House For Her Birthday & We’re JEALOUS

Cardi B‘s birthday gift from Offset .. a $1.5 million house in the Caribbean is making us QUITE jealous.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) Check out the beautiful home tour below! And don’t set your expectations TOO high for your future birthday gifts after watching it.

Fans Demand ‘National Security’ For Betty White Ahead Of 100th Birthday

Betty White is three months away from turning 100, and fans will do anything to keep America’s sweetheart safe, including demanding security.

The 99-year-old actress’ birthday is fast approaching in January, and after last year’s scare when she trended on Twitter and everyone thought she had passed, they’re desperate to ensure her safety.

Here are some of the tweets from Fans:

“Please provide her with national security protection and wrap her safely in bubble wrap,”

“I’m going to fall apart if we lose #BettyWhite please keep her safe,”

“I have been informed that Betty White is turning 100 in January. We’re all getting the day off as a national holiday I presume,”

Her birthday is January 17!