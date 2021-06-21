What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Taylor Swift Re Recording RED Album, Nick Cannon Announces 7th Child, Will Smith Writing Memoir & MORE

Taylor Swift Is Re Recording Her RED Album Next!

Taylor Swift has confirmed that the next re-recorded album she’ll release is a new version of Red. Red (Taylor’s Version), will arrive November 19.

“Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person,” Swift wrote in her announcement. “Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators.” -Taylor Swift

Red (Taylor’s Version) will span 30 songs, including a 10-minute track of ‘All Too Well’

The original Red, released in October 2012, found Taylor Swift recording more deliberately pop-focused songs. The album houses some of Swift’s biggest singles, including “I Knew You Were Trouble” and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.” The standard edition of the original Red consists of 16 tracks.

Back in 2019, Taylor Swift announced plans to re-record her Big Machine albums in order to regain control of her masters. This past April, she released her first re-recorded entry Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

Will Smith Is Releasing a Memoir

Will Smith is ready to open up about his life story.

Penguin Press announced Sunday that Smith will release his memoir called “Will” on Nov. 9. The actor-rapper shared a photo of the book’s cover art to more than 54 million of his followers on Instagram.

Smith said he is “finally ready” to release the memoir after working on the book for two years. His book will be published by Penguin Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House and co-authored by Mark Manson, the author of “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck.”

“It’s been a labor of love,” Smith said in his post.

Smith will also narrate the audiobook of “Will” from Penguin Random House Audio.

I think this is going to be great! He’s had a very interesting life, it will be super interested to dive deeper into it.

Jonas Brothers Song To Be The Official Theme Song Of The Tokyo Olympics?

GRAMMY Award-nominated trio the Jonas Brothers have released “Remember This.” The band will officially debut the song during the broadcast of the first night of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for track & field between 10pm-11pm ET on NBC—in advance of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23. They’ll also perform the song for the first time within NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer. Additionally, the “In-Games” version will feature new lyrics inspired by the Olympic Games and Team USA. Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers airs two days before the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on July 21 at 8pm ET/PT on NBC.

This seems really random to me.. Why the Jonas Brothers? We love them, but the Olympics theme song? I’m not sure about that..

Bruce Springsteen IS Now Allowing Canadians with Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine To Attend Broadway Show

Canadians fully immunized with two shots of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine may now attend a highly anticipated Broadway production featuring Bruce Springsteen.

Jujamcyn Theaters had previously said audience members wishing to attend the show needed to be immunized with vaccines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, leaving those who received AstraZeneca on the sidelines. The theatre amended those rules on Friday, citing adjusted guidance from New York State, and now says it will accept audience members vaccinated with shots approved by either the FDA or the World Health Organization.

GOOD! That’s the way it should be

Nick Cannon Announces 7th Child On The Way… His 4th Kid THIS YEAR…

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott have a baby boy on the way… his seventh child, as Alyssa posted to her Instagram story on Sunday!

Nick Cannon is already the father of twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with Mariah Carey, as well as son Golden, 5, and daughter Powerful, 5 months, with Brittany Bell. He and DJ Abby De La Rosa welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon on June 14… 4 KIDS IN ONE YEAR…. WHAT THE HECK! Not only that, but he obviously enjoys being at all the maternity shoots.. Check out the other 3 below!