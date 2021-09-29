What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac: The Bachelorette has a new Host! Plus, rumors of new music from Adele, & MORE!

We have a new permanent host for the Bachelor and Bachelorette…

After months of speculation, it’s been announced that the permanent Host The Bachelor and Bachelorette will be Jesse Palmer! He was The Bachelor way back in season 5, and is a former NFL Player. He’s since gone one to host various other programs for ABC, including ‘The Proposal’ and ‘Ultimate Surfer’. He’ll be taking over for Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe who were serving as temporary hosts.

New music from Adele??? Finally???

Rumors are heating up that Adele is about to drop a new album! We’ve known for months now that she’s been working on it, and that it could be released at any time. The rumors started this week after several music industry related twitter accounts began posting that they’d been hearing things about a new album and music video. We don’t have any official word, but our fingers are crossed!

More Britney news!!

Britney Spears goes before a judge today to speak regarding the removal of her conservator ship. This comes after several documentaries have been teased and released detailing just how bad things have been for inside the conservatorship. If the judge does remove Brit’s Father as her conservator, it’s likely that a temporary conservator will be put in place to help with the transition.

The reviews are in the for the new James Bond film…

The most delayed movie of the pandemic has finally premiered! The new James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ prepared earlier this week in London at a star studded affair, with many reviewers praising the film. It’s Daniel Craig’s final turn as Bond, and many say that it’s among his best.