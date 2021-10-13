What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – William Shatner Goes To Space At 90 Years Old, Coachella Changes Vaccination Rules

Kim Kardashian Reveals The Mean Insult Her Daughter Uses During Arguments

Kim Kardashian West opened up about the ups and downs of parenting in a new episode of Mom Confessionals, where she revealed the ‘meanest’ thing her eight-year-old says. Kim said that ‘every time’ they disagree North needles mom about the family home, telling her: ‘Your house is ugly. It’s all white. Who lives like this?’

‘She just thinks it gets to me and it is kind of mean, because I like my house,’ she went on with a shrug. Watch the full video below! And you can also check out a house tour below too if you want to see what North is talking about..

William Shatner Is Officially The Oldest Person To Go To Space

William Shatner made history by becoming the oldest person ever to go to space.

Captain Kirk and crew hopped on Blue Origin’s New Shepard capsule Wednesday morning and successfully blasted off into space. The 90-year-old and the other 3 crew members experienced 4 minutes of weightlessness before the capsule ultimately parachuted and landed safely in the west Texas desert at exactly 9:59 AM CT. Shatner gave a thumbs up before exiting the capsule.

Check out the video below & watch the 11 minute space journey:

The Rock Talks More About Vin Diesel Drama

Dwayne Johnson says crew members came up and thanked him after he called out his Fast and Furious co-star Vin Diesel on Instagram. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson discussed his post made during the filming of The Fate of the Furious, which took aim at an unnamed male co-star later revealed to be series mainstay, Diesel. “Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken s**t to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses,” Johnson wrote at the time. Johnson told the magazine that “the same old s**t” caused him to make the post and that he regrets making his frustrations public. He said: “I meant what I said. For sure. I mean what I say when I say it. But to express it publicly was not the right thing to do.” The actor and ex-professional wrestler also admitted it “wasn’t my best day”. Johnson then revealed that despite the now deleted post causing a “firestorm”, the crew on the film were supportive: “Yet interestingly enough [it was] as if every single crew member found their way to me and either quietly thanked me or sent me a note. “But, yeah, it wasn’t my best day, sharing that. I shouldn’t have shared that. Because at the end of the day, that goes against my DNA. I don’t share things like that. And I take care of that kind of bulls**t away from the public. They don’t need to know that. That’s why I say it wasn’t my best day.” Johnson also revealed that he only returned to make The Fate of the Furious, which was the eighth instalment of the series, on the basis that he would not have to share a set with Diesel: “I wanted to forgo drama. I thought that that was the best thing to do. For everybody.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

Coachella Says Negative Covid Test IS FINE – Don’t Have To Be Vaccinated

Coachella is changing their plan to enforce a mandatory vaccination policy for ticketholders, and instead settling for testing negative right before the event. The announcement came down Tuesday via an update on Coachella’s official IG page — which is run by AEG Presents — saying, “After seeing first-hand the low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols at our other festivals this past month, we feel confident we can update our health policy.”