Whitecaps Game Saturday Comes With 50% Off Booze & Jerseys

Vancouver Whitecaps are taking on the Seattle Sounders on Saturday, September 17 at 7 pm, and there’s a bunch of enticing deals to get more butt’s in the seats. They’re going to have 50% off all booze until kick off and 50% off all jerseys for the entire game. Plus all bowls at Boom Kitchen locations 230 and 244 are 50% off, including the Braised Short Rib Bowl, the Chipotle Chicken Bowl, and the Super Happy Power Bowl which is vegan and gluten-free. Aaaaannnndddd all pizza slices at Commercial Drive Slice in locations 222 and 249 are also 50% off.

To add to that The Whitecaps are also hosting their Youth Soccer Appreciation night during the game. So if you needed something to do this weekend head to the Whitecaps game this Saturday for some cheap wobbly pops and deals on pizza and jerseys!

– Jeremy