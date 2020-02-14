CONGRATULATIONS to Chris & Regula for Winning PULSE FM’s Valentines Contest 2020!

We want to know ‘Who Does Your Heart Pulse For’?

Is it your partner, your cat, that person in the grocery store?

Tell us your love story and one couple (or person!) will win a PULSE FM’s Grand Prize package on Valentines Day 2020 including…

A Staycation Package from the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel including:

A one night stay in the penthouse suite

Sparkling wine and chocolate dipped strawberries

Dinner for two in the new MIXT Lobby Lounge

$100 gift certificate to Sueno Spa

PLUS a $150 Gift Certificate to the Fort Pub & Grill!

AND a couples make-over package worth over $500 from Crush Hair Company!

(including eyebrow services for the couple that could including waxing, lamination, or tinting AND a hair style or makeover for the couple which could include a men’s cut-and-style-or-colour plus a women’s cut-and-colour service or makeup-application).

How to win:

Call in every morning between 9:00-9:30am (778-574-1077) and tell us your love story!



By calling in and putting your heart on the air, you’ll DOUBLE your chances of winning , or if you’re more of a shy love bug, tell us your love story on our daily Facebook post @pulse1077 for a single entry. Facebook entries will also qualify for our daily prize of $60 to the Currey Lounge in South Surrey!

The Grand Prize Winner will be announced Valentine’s Day (February 14th) between 9 – 9:30am on Pulse Mornings!

Contest runs February 10- 13th.



Congrats to Chris & Regula for winning PULSE FM’s Valentines Contest 2020!

