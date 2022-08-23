Why you shouldn’t charge your phone overnight

Apparently we are all doing it wrong!

Charging your phone overnight can be bad for the battery. Instead, some tech experts recommend charging it for about 30 to 45 minutes in the morning . . . then another 30 minutes in the mid-afternoon. According to some tech experts from ZDnet, it’s BAD for your battery to charge your phone all night.

Even though modern phones charge in a “smart” way, they’re still keeping the battery warmer than room temperature through the night. Which is bad for the battery over time.

So instead, here’s how they say you should charge your phone on an average day to max out your battery’s life: Charge it for about 30 to 45 minutes in the morning when you wake up. Then charge it for another 30 minutes in the mid-afternoon to get it around 80%.

That way your phone is spending less than two hours a day on chargers . . . a lot less time than if you charge it overnight. The more you know!