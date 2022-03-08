“Wordle” inspires new music based game called “Heardle”

Happy Monday friends! So as we all know ‘Wordle’ has become a massively popular online game. So much so, that The New York Times actually bought it! So naturally.. it was only a matter of time until we’d see a spin off app that has a similar vibe. Well.. today is the day!

Heres the story:

There is a new game that’s like Wordle, but for music lovers . . . and it’s called Heardle. Instead of guessing words, you guess song titles based on small snippets.

Only the intro of the song will play, and every incorrect or skipped guess unlocks more of the song. But of course, the goal is to guess correctly in as few tries as possible and like Wordle, there’s only one Heardle a day.

On the website, Heardle is described as, quote, “A respectful homage to Wordle, with a musical twist . . . Each Heardle is randomly plucked from a list of the most streamed songs in the past decade.

To play Heardle, all you have to do is visit the Heardle website: www.heardle.app.

