Often times a new face hits the silver screen and they become the hottest guy or gal in the universe (or at least that’s what the tabloids will have us believe). But does age make you better looking?
Buzzfeed put a poll up in an effort to answer that very question. Here’s a taste of the guys they have posted along with the question: Younger or Silver Fox?
Pierce Brosnan
Richard Gere
Josh Duhamel
Steve Carell
George Clooney
But what about the gals? How do they stack up in your opinion?
Ellen Pompeo
Jennifer Garner
Nicole Kidman
Jennifer Aniston
Kerry Washington
You can view the original Buzz Feed poll and see how others are voting here:
https://www.buzzfeed.com/lyapalater/would-you-rather-these-actors-when-they-were-younger-or-as?origin=nofil