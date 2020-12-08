You’ve Heard Of Elf On On The Shelf But Have You Heard Of This New FUN HOLIDAY Trend?

Celebs are putting a very merry twist on the Elf on the Shelf tradition by making themselves over in the image of the toy.

It all started with the “Real” co-host Garcelle Beauvais, who shared an image of a tiny version of herself sitting atop the shoulder of music icon Pharrell Williams, hilariously noting their rhyming first names. “You’ve heard of Elf on a Shelf, now get ready for this,” Beauvais, 54, shared on her Instagram.

And a meme was born.

Now, the bells of Christmas joy are ringing from one A-lister’s Instagram profile to the next, spawning fun photoshopped mashups of alliterative celeb pairings.

I even got in on it… #JackOnJac