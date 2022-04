Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is officially confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court, making history as the first Black woman ever to hold the position.

Ketanji’s confirmation means she will officially replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on the highest court. Senate Republicans Mitt Romney, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski all joined Democrats in voting to confirm.

Voting was at 53-47 in favor. Senator Rand Paul was the last to cast his vote.