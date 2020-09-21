Pulse FM News Update for Monday, Sept 21st

As most students in B.C. get set for their second full week of classes, the number of schools with COVID-19 exposure alerts is still rising. More than a dozen schools in Surrey have now reported cases of COVID-19. The district’s superintendent has been quick to confirm the possible exposures with the public, alerting parents within days of cases. The latest school affected in Surrey is Boundary Park Elementary.

One Surrey city councilor is calling for on Fraser Health to add more testing sites to the city as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rises. Coun. Brenda Locke says she’s concerned there aren’t enough testing sites in the city given its population. Saying The city should be putting the pressure on Fraser Health to increase the number of sites. Currently, there is one test collection site in Surrey….For comparison, the City of Vancouver has five testing sites.

A Canadian T-V series swept the top comedy awards at the 72nd Emmys. The best comedy series trophy went to “Schitt’s Creek” — the first time a Canadian show has won that category. The show also won the six other categories it was nominated for. It’s the first acting Emmy for Eugene Levy The other key cast members snagged acting trophies too…Daniel Levy, Catherine O’Hara, and Annie Murphy.

Metro Vancouver has cancelled the air quality advisory over smoke from US wildfires as the air cleared on Saturday. Regular cloud cover was visible in the city again after 10 days of being blanketed by smoke coming from fires burning in California, Oregon and Washington. Fine particulate matter concentrations have decreased significantly, but smoke may still be visible in some areas because of differences in wind pattern and temperature.

The provincial government has expanded who can be fined for violating COVID-19 health and safety orders, along with who can issue those tickets. Liquor, cannabis, and gaming inspectors, along with conservation officers and others will be able to issue tickets along with police and bylaws officers to those found violating COVID-19 health and safety orders for serving food and alcohol. The fines run as high as 2 thousand dollars.

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult elderly male. Marvin DYMOND was last seen at approximately 8:15 AM on September 21th, 2020 in the 7700 block of 142 Street in Surrey. He left his residence leaving a note saying he was going for a walk. He has no phone and has not been heard from since he left the residence. Marvin left the residence with $20 cash and does not have access to a vehicle.

Marvin DYMOND is described as an 86 year old Caucasian male, 5’5″ tall, approximately 200 lbs, uses a walker for mobility, has short straight white hair, stubble facial hair and is wearing black rim square shape glasses. He was last wearing a baseball hat, brown plaid jacket, grey t-shirt and light tan pants. Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP

The province is announcing 366 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says there have also been four additional deaths — bringing the total to 227. She says two are in the Vancouver Coastal health region and there are one each in Fraser Health and Northern Health. Henry adds there have been a number of low-risk COVID-19 exposures in schools as was expected — but no transmissions, no outbreaks and no clusters.

British Columbia Premier John Horgan has called an election for Oct. 24. The premier says he struggled with the decision, but the COVID-19 pandemic upended all plans. Horgan says an election and a new government could provide better stability to pass legislation. The leaders of the Liberal and Green parties are not happy with this decision despite Horgan saying he’s sure an election can be held safely during the pandemic.