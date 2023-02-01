Pulse FM News Update For Wednesday. February 1st

Metro Vancouver drivers are being told to use caution this morning with rain and flurries expected to continue from overnight into the morning commute. Environment Canada is forecasting wet snow mixed with rain, with local snowfall of up to four centimeters in higher terrain. The province is urging drivers to use caution and avoid travel in poor weather conditions. Those on the road should prepare for delays and longer commutes, and ensure their vehicles are equipped with winter tires.

The acting chief medical officer of BC’s First Nations Health Authority says offering addiction and mental health treatment that’s grounded in culture will have better longer term outcomes for Indigenous people. Dr. Nel Wieman says First Nations people are dying at more than five times the rate of BC’s general population. She says underlying reasons are complex but include intergenerational trauma, along with a lack of access to culturally safe mental health and substance use supports. Wieman’s remarks came as BC’s chief coroner released data yesterday showing suspected drug toxicity claimed 2,272 people last year.

Police say they’re searching for a suspect armed with a pipe who robbed a person after they withdrew cash from a bank ATM in downtown New Westminster late last week. Police say the suspect fled with the money early Friday morning but thankfully the victim escaped unharmed. They say the suspect is not known to the victim and was wearing a yellow jacket and a black medical style facemask. Sergeant Justine Thom say the incident has understandably left some people feeling vulnerable about using bank machines and anyone using an ATM should leave the area if they spot suspicious vehicles or people and return during regular business hours.

Vancouver’s airport is reminding travelers that new rules around drug decriminalization do not apply on its property. Across British Columbia, adults are not subject to criminal charges for the personal possession of small amounts of certain illegal drugs. But the rules around decriminalization do not apply at airports or international borders.

A 59 year old woman is dead and a 63 year old man has been airlifted to hospital after a serious crash in Chilliwack. Police say their vehicle lost traction yesterday and rolled about 300 metres down an embankment. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man suffered serious injuries. Mounties say neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Vancouver Public Library Foundation has received a 150-thousand dollar donation to support early literacy programs. The donation, spread out over three years, is coming from the Simon K Y Lee Foundation. It will support three programs Alligator Pie, Mother Goose, and Inclusive Storytimes specifically designed to reach disadvantaged families. The library estimates that 10-thousand children and their caregivers will benefit.