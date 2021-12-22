What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Kim spotted leaving Pete Davidson’s condo, The Bachelorette and her new man receive a generous gift & MORE

Chrishell Stause addresses Jason Oppenheim split: ‘Men have the luxury of time’

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim broke up because of their differing views on children, with the “Selling Sunset” star declaring that “men have the luxury of time.” Stause issued a lengthy statement on her Instagram after she and Oppenheim confirmed their split on Tuesday, telling fans that she will always love him despite their differences in what they want out of life.

“Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward,” Stause wrote. “Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes. All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best.” The Netflix star, 40, said she chose to come forward with the truth because “sometimes it’s easier to just live transparently because we only get one chance at this life.”

Video shows Kim Kardashian sneaking out of Pete Davidson’s Staten Island condo

Kim Kardashian tried — and failed — to sneak out of Pete Davidson’s apartment.

Page Six obtained exclusive video of the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star leaving his Staten Island condo through the side door around 12:30 p.m. ET Monday after they spent the weekend doing low-key date night activities together. Kardashian attempted to go incognito in a black hat and all-black ensemble as she made her way into an SUV but still managed to get caught.

Our spy tells us that Kardashian was at Davidson’s apartment throughout the weekend even though she also had a room at the Four Seasons Hotel in the Financial District.

‘Bachelorette’ Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya gifted $200K for first home

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya will be moving in together “very soon” thanks to some help from “The Bachelorette” producers.

The Season 18 lead and her fiancé were gifted $200,000 during Tuesday’s “After the Final Rose” special, to put toward a down payment on a house in her home state of Minnesota. When host Kaitlyn Bristowe asked Olukoya about the couple’s future plans and living together, he replied, “We’re not waiting.”

“There’s no reason to wait with Michelle,” the Texas-based account executive explained, adding, “Let’s do this!” Once the lovebirds revealed they were house hunting – and that their Zillow notifications have been “crazy” – Young, 28, and Olukoya, 27, were presented with a gingerbread house with the generous check inside. “That right there is from us in the Bachelor family,” Bristowe, 36, said. “And that is — I’m going to cry — that’s a down payment on your first home together.”

Spotify has released the top songs of 2021

Spotify has released it’s top songs of 2021. Any guesses?

