What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Kim Kardashian Spilled A HUGE Brigerston Spoiler, Chrissy Teigen Speaks Highly Of Meghan Markle, Ted Lasso Season 2 Trailer & MORE!

Kim K Accidentally Revealed Who Lady Whistledown From Bridgeton Is On Twitter

Kim Kardashian is a HUGE Bridgerton fan and has been posting about it everytime she watches an episode, she has a Bridgerton group chat with friends and has also revealed her love for Rege Jean Page (who will not be in season 2). Well yesterday Nicola Coughlan, who plays the lovable Penelope Featherington on the show, the 40-year-old’s response has TV fanatics totally at a loss for words!

“As the world’s number one @bridgerton Stan does @KimKardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings? Because I feel like she should know this”

The model clearly didn’t know as she squealed back (and here comes that MAJOR spoiler if you’re second guessing your decision to keep reading):

“WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!!”

Well… Now we know who LADY WHISTLEDOWN IS….. Penelope Featherington… And fans were NOT happy to know it

Find Out What’s In This Years Oscar Swag Bags Worth $60,000! Just What A Bunch Of Millionaire Celebrities Need!

The Academy Awards are back on Sunday in a downscaled capacity, but one thing doesn’t change in Hollywood, nominees are once again being showered with expensive swag.

The Oscar gifting suites are back in operation and offering free lavish vacations, expensive beauty treatments, jewels, clothes and custom-created artworks…. Just what millionaires need for free!!!

The GBK Brand Bar at the Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood is offering gift bags stuffed with goods worth $60,000 to the stars.

The goods on offer include a two-night trip to Fiji at the private Raiwasa Resort with a dedicated staff of 12, and your own personal five-star chefs, valued at $8,000.

There’s also four nights on offer at the Sailrock Resort in Turks & Caicos, valued at $10,000 and is on offer only for Oscar nominees.

Or three nights at the luxe Casa del Campo resort in the Dominican Republic, valued at $3,000. And three nights in an “eco suite” at the Kahari Resort in the Bahamas……

LIKE WHY?!

Chrissy Teigen Says Meghan Markle Is Just As Nice Of A Person As She Comes Across As

Chrissy Teigen said Tuesday that she and the Duchess of Sussex have connected multiple times, but Markle — who suffered a miscarriage last summer — first reached out to Teigen after losing her son Jack last year. Chrissy had nothing but nice things to say abut Meghan:

“Yeah, she’s been so kind to me ever since we connected. She had written me about baby Jack…. but yeah she is really wonderful and so kind — just as kind as everyone says she is. That’s why you look at everything and you’re like ‘My god, what is absolutely wrong with people that they have to make this person out to be so malicious or so crazy?’ when it’s just as simple as them being as kind as everyone says they are.” So there we have it, Meghan really is as nice as she comes across on TV, man people love to make a villian out of someone.

Who’s The Most Love & Most Hated Jeopardy Fill In Host So Far?

“Jeopardy!” just hasn’t been the same since Alex Trebek’s final episodes — and neither have its ratings.

The “Jeopardy!” ratings were of course boosted by interest in seeing Trebek off. And they stayed high due to the intrigue of seeing someone other than Trebek — initially, legendary champion Ken Jennings — host the popular quiz program.

While the Nielsen numbers for the Sony Television game show have since tapered off a bit from there, “Jeopardy!” has still topped all other syndicated series almost every week since Trebek’s final bow.

TheWrap has ranked all the “Jeopardy!” guest hosts by their average rating:

Rank: 5

Host: Dr. Oz

Dates: March 22, 2021 – April 2, 2021

Average Rating: 5.1

Rank: 4

Host: Katie Couric

Dates: March 8, 2021 – March 19, 2021

Average Rating: 5.5

Rank: 3

Host: Aaron Rodgers

Dates: April 5, 2021 – April 16, 2021

Average Rating: 5.6*

*Just one week… so far

Rank: 2

Host: Mike Richards

Dates: Feb. 22, 2021 – March 5, 2021

Average Rating: 5.9

Rank: 1

Host: Ken Jennings

Dates: Jan. 11, 2021 – Feb. 19, 2021

Average Rating: 6

Ted Lasso Season 2 Trailer Is Out & A Release Date Has Been Set!

The.Best.Show.Ever!

Season 2 is out July 23!

William and Charles insisted on meeting Harry together so words couldn’t be ‘misconstrued’

William and Charles reportedly held talks with Harry at Windsor Castle after the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral on Saturday. But it has been claimed the pair insisted on being together for the discussions to avoid their words being “misconstrued”.

The extraordinary claim comes in the wake of Harry and Meghan Markle’s controversial Oprah Winfrey interview.

A senior royal insider told the Mail Online’s Dan Wootton: “Obviously after the worldwide fallout of the Oprah interview trust has to be rebuilt. There was no official wake after the funeral, but Charles, William and Harry took the opportunity to speak and catch up face to face after many months apart. They were only able to spend a short time together outdoors given Covid restrictions and also without staff, including senior courtiers, overhearing what was being said. It was important to Charles and William that they were both there together. It means nothing spoken about can be misconstrued in the future.”

Another source added: “There is much pain and hurt on both sides, so this reconciliation will take place in baby steps. First, they need to decide on some ground rules as to how they conduct business going forward in a way that makes all parties feel safe and protected.”