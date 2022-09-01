Advance voting begins today for South Surrey byelection

September 1, 2022

Advance voting in the Surrey South byelection begins today.

the seat became vacant after Liberal Stephanie Cadieux resigned in April to become Canada’s first chief accessibility officer.

Among the key issues is a proposed hospital in Cloverdale, which became a flashpoint last month when the BC NDP warned a vote for the BC Liberals would put the facility in jeopardy.

Advance voting takes place from Sept. 1 to 4, and then from Sept. 6 to 7, with voting places closed for the holiday Monday. General voting day is set for Sept. 10.

 