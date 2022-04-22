HAPPY EARTH DAY – Check Out The List Of Activities You Can Take Part In & How Surrey Will Be Celebrating

Earth Day is here and it’s time for ALL OF US to take a step back and look at how we are treating our planet.

EARTHDAY.ORG:

All TOGETHER now!

This is the moment to change it all — the business climate, the political climate, and how we take action on climate. Now is the time for the unstoppable courage to preserve and protect our health, our families, our livelihoods… together, we must Invest In Our Planet.

Because a green future is a prosperous future.

We need to act (boldly), innovate (broadly), and implement (equitably). It’s going to take all of us. All in. Businesses, governments, and citizens — everyone accounted for, and everyone accountable. A partnership for the planet.

And while there is still time to solve the climate crisis, time to choose BOTH a prosperous and sustainable future, and time to restore nature and build a healthy planet for our children and their children, time is short.

The Earth Day 2022 Theme is Invest In Our Planet. What Will You Do? Below is a list of Earth Day events, activities, and what individuals and organizations can do to make a difference.

For Earth Day 2022, together, for everyone, everything, every day…

#InvestInOurPlanet

Earth Day Livestream – April 22nd – Nature in the Race to Zero

EARTHDAY.ORG, together with our partners, is proud to present the Earth Day Climate Action Summit. We need to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century to keep the global temperature below 1,5°C. Join us to learn about some key solutions that will help us deliver the greenhouse gas reductions needed by 2030 to meet the Paris Agreement.

12:00 PM EDT Environment in Time of War

Kathleen Rogers, President of EARTHDAY.ORG

Iryna Stavchuk, Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine for European Integration, Ukraine

Carl Bruch, Director of International Programs, the Environmental Law Institute (ELI)

Stefan Smith, Senior Programme Manager, Disasters & Conflicts, UNEP

Michael Bothe, Professor Emeritus of Public Law, J.W. Goethe University, Frankfurt/Main

José R. Allen, International Environmental Lawyer, the Environmental Law Institute (ELI)



01:00 PM EDT Regenerative Agriculture’s Role in Restoring Our Earth

John Piotti, President & CEO, American Farmland Trust

L. Hunter Lovins, President, Natural Capitalism Solutions

Anthony Myint, Executive Director & Co-founder, Zero Foodprint

Elizabeth Pearce, CEO, SymSoil Inc

Merlin Yockstick, Founder, Blue Planet Science Group & RegenIOWA