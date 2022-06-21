June 21 – National Indigenous Peoples Day

June 21 – National Indigenous Peoples Day

By June 21, 2022Community, Jaclyn, News

“Today is National Indigenous Peoples Day. In cooperation with Indigenous organizations, the Government of Canada chose June 21, the summer solstice, for the observation. National Indigenous Peoples day is a time for all Canadians to acknowledge and celebrate the unique history, diverse cultures, and remarkable contributions of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples. “

“By learning about Indigenous history in our communities and across the country, we can all play a role in dismantling the systemic racism, inequality, and discrimination that Indigenous Peoples continue to face today,” – Justin Trudeau

The Daily Hive released a great article and is sharing a selection of books they recommend reading this month, and all year that will continue to educate yourself. Check it out HERE

June 21

photo from Government Of Canada