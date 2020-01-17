Extremely slippery conditions throughout Lower Mainland

A warning to lead foods – today’s a good day to ease off the gas!

There are reports of black ice on Highway One this morning (Friday) from the Port Mann Bridge all the way to the Fraser Valley.

As of 5:30AM Friday Morning there were reports of WHITEOUT conditions on Highway 10 between 200 Street and 264th, with heavy snow falling through the area according to Twitter commuters, drivers being told to use extreme caution through the area.

Friday’s forecast is calling for periods of snow mixed with rain beginning early this morning and ending this afternoon then 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers late this afternoon.

Saturday’s forecast is calling for a big jump in temperatures – a whole 7 degrees – which should help melt some of the ice, but still drivers are being warned by RCMP to SLOW. DOWN!