Kate Tattersall joined the Pulse FM team in January of 2021 as our Afternoon Host to keep you company on your drive home – weekdays from 3pm-8pm! She moved to Vancouver from Victoria after obtaining 4 years of on-air experience and has been spending her free time exploring the Fraser Valley. Kate’s a simple gal. She loves coffee, fashion, media of all forms, and her cat Tuxedo Tattersall. Get to know her better by tuning into her show and following her on social media @KateVTattersall!

Join Kate in the afternoon as she keeps you up to date on trending topics, local news, first person stories and fun anecdotes of her navigating a new city!