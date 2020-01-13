Snow brings mayhem to Lower Mainland roads

There was plenty of mayhem on Lower Mainland roads Monday following Sunday’s snowfall.
Overnight Highway 1 was closed in both directions at 264th due to a spun-out semi along with a 30-car pileup between Hope and Chilliwack
Early Monday morning numerous cars had flipped over into ditches as well a semi, with downed debris littering streets throughout Aldergrove.
Environment Canada is forecasting a 40% chance of flurries South of the Fraser Monday, with a 60 % chance Thursday and 100% on Thursday.
So….snow for a while!
