COVID-19: What’s been cancelled

During the coronavirus response, several events have been cancelled.

The City of Surrey has announced it’s cancelling all city-organized events larger than 50 people, as the province bans congregations of that size.

Most faith groups are following suit.

  • The 2020 Vaisakhi Parade, scheduled for April 25 has been cancelled.
  • The Party for the Planet has been cancelled.
  • The Surrey Board of Trade is cancelling or postponing all March events. Those include the Surrey Women in Business Awards and the scheduled appearance of Erin Brockovich.
  • The Surrey School District is cancelling all international trips for the rest of the year.
  • Surrey All-Star Wrestling has been cancelled.
  • Surrey-based BC Tigers Club has cancelled all club programs as of Friday, March 13.
  • The Vancouver Sun Run is cancelled.

Postponed

  • Sources has postponed the Roses Gala at Hazelmere Golf and Country Club.
  • Surrey Centre MP Randeep Sarai’s Chai with Sarai has been postponed.

Regionally

  • The NHL Season has been suspended

Closed

  • Surrey schools
  • MP Randeep Sarai’s constituency office.
  • The Cloverdale Flea Market