COVID-19: What’s been cancelled

During the coronavirus response, several events have been cancelled.

The City of Surrey has announced it’s cancelling all city-organized events larger than 50 people, as the province bans congregations of that size.

Most faith groups are following suit.

The 2020 Vaisakhi Parade, scheduled for April 25 has been cancelled.

The Party for the Planet has been cancelled.

The Surrey Board of Trade is cancelling or postponing all March events. Those include the Surrey Women in Business Awards and the scheduled appearance of Erin Brockovich.

The Surrey School District is cancelling all international trips for the rest of the year.

Surrey All-Star Wrestling has been cancelled.

Surrey-based BC Tigers Club has cancelled all club programs as of Friday, March 13.

The Vancouver Sun Run is cancelled.

Postponed

Sources has postponed the Roses Gala at Hazelmere Golf and Country Club.

Surrey Centre MP Randeep Sarai’s Chai with Sarai has been postponed.

Regionally



The NHL Season has been suspended



Closed