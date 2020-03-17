COVID-19: What’s been cancelled

During the coronavirus response, several events have been cancelled.
The City of Surrey has announced it’s cancelling all city-organized events larger than 50 people, as the province bans congregations of that size.
Most faith groups are following suit.
- The 2020 Vaisakhi Parade, scheduled for April 25 has been cancelled.
- The Party for the Planet has been cancelled.
- The Surrey Board of Trade is cancelling or postponing all March events. Those include the Surrey Women in Business Awards and the scheduled appearance of Erin Brockovich.
- The Surrey School District is cancelling all international trips for the rest of the year.
- Surrey All-Star Wrestling has been cancelled.
- Surrey-based BC Tigers Club has cancelled all club programs as of Friday, March 13.
- The Vancouver Sun Run is cancelled.
Postponed
- Sources has postponed the Roses Gala at Hazelmere Golf and Country Club.
- Surrey Centre MP Randeep Sarai’s Chai with Sarai has been postponed.
Regionally
- The NHL Season has been suspended
Closed
- Surrey schools
- MP Randeep Sarai’s constituency office.
- The Cloverdale Flea Market