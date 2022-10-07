15 Things You Shouldn’t Brag About

Happy Friday friends. I found an interesting thread online where people are sharing examples of things you should NOT brag about. Here are 15 of them:

1. Boasting about being a good person.

2. About how little sleep they get.

3. About how easily they can manipulate people.

4. About how they can “drive great drunk.”

5. Bragging about money.

6. About how many hours they work . . . as if “only” working 40 hours is weak.

7. Boasting about their intelligence.

8. About getting into / winning fights.

9. About never reading books.

10. About going to jail or doing time in prison.

11. About how popular they were in high school or how hard they partied.

12. Bragging about being “cut from a different cloth” or “built different.”

13. About how they’re friends with a disabled person . . . or how they have “friends” among a certain race or minority group.

14. Boasting about anything sex-related.

15. About the drugs they’ve done, or the messed up stuff they did while high.

Be honest… which of these did you think to yourself “oh… I do that..” Join the conversation on Facebook @pulse1077!