25 Dad Songs

Sunday is Father’s Day . . . and YOU’RE WELCOME for the reminder . . . so “Billboard“ has put together a list of DAD songs.
It wouldn’t be a good idea to play ALL these songs if you want to have an upbeat Father’s Day celebration, because some of them are about BAD dads. They included “Cat’s in the Cradle” for cryin’ out loud. Which is the saddest song EVER!
Here’s the list:
1. Madonna, “Papa Don’t Preach”
2. The Game, “Like Father, Like Son”
3. Eric Clapton, “My Father’s Eyes”
4. Bruce Springsteen, “My Father’s House”
5. The Temptations, “Papa Was a Rolling Stone”
6. Queen, “Father to Son”
7. Harry Chapin, “Cats in the Cradle”
8. Jay-Z, “Glory”
9. Madonna, “Oh Father”
10. John Mayer, “Daughters”
11. Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus, “I Learned From You”
12. Luther Vandross, “Dance With My Father”
13. Beyoncé, “Daddy”
14. Keith Urban, “Song for Dad”
15. Reba McEntire, “The Greatest Man I Never Knew”o
16. Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t She Lovely”
17. James Brown, “Papa Don’t Take No Mess”
18. Will Smith, “Just the Two of Us”
19. Asher Roth, “His Dream”
20. 2Pac, “Papa’z Song”
21. Common featuring Lauryn Hill, “Retrospect for Life”
22. Nas, “Daughters”
23. Kanye West and Jay-Z, “New Day”
24. Birdman and Lil’ Wayne, “Stuntin’ Like My Daddy”
25. Kenny Chesney, “There Goes My Life”
What do YOU think should be included on this list as a GOOD Dad s