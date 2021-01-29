What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – $7 Mil Halftime Show Feb 7th, The Mighty Ducks SERIES Trailer Is Out, Subway’s Tuna Isn’t Tuna?

See The Trailer For The NEW ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ Series Coming To Disney+

The trailer for Disney+’s new Mighty Ducks TV sequel The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers just dropped, and fans are sure to be freaking out! Not only is Emilio Estevez back in his iconic role as coach Gordon Bombay to helm the spin-off, but Gilmore Girls’ Lauren Graham stars alongside him in this heartwarming, feel-good series!

The 10-episode show is set to drop on the streaming service March 26!

Check out the trailer below!!

The Weeknd Spent $7 Million to Make His ‘Cinematic’ Super Bowl Halftime Show ‘What He Envisioned’

As he gears up for his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in Tampa Bay, Florida on Feb. 7, The Weeknd opened up about the lengthy process of putting together his performance — as it came to light that he’s investing $7 million to make it perfect.

“We’ve been really focusing on dialing in on the fans at home and making performances a cinematic experience, and we want to do that with the Super Bowl,” he told Billboard

Zendaya Is Clapping Back At Criticism Over Her Upcoming Movie Where Her Character Is Dating A Man 12 Years Older… Is This REALLY An Issue?

In the black-and-white drama ‘Malcolm & Marie’, the ‘Euphoria’ star, 24, plays the girlfriend of 36-year-old Washington. While the trailer sparked Oscar-buzz, it also left some fans feeling a certain way about the 12-year age difference between the leads:

“Anyways, my criticism of the film is that Zendaya could’ve gotten a male costar HER age. John almost 40 years old. It’s tiring for me…” as another shared , “And especially because she was a Disney channel star, and because she plays a teenager in Spiderman and Euphoria, that age-gap becomes more noticeable.”

Speaking with E! about the controversy, Zendaya said, “I’ve played a 16-year-old since I was 16. You have to remember, also, people grew up with me as a child. It’s like watching, I guess, your younger sibling now, you know, they’re grown.”

But the Emmy winner said she always held out hope the right part would come along to break out of the child star image. “I knew that, as I grow and as I evolve, there would be that moment where I could play someone my own age,”

“Malcolm & Marie” drops February 5th on Netflix.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CGZmwsK58M8

Subway Sued After Customers Claim Lab Tests Show Tuna Subs Are ‘Not Tuna & Not Fish’

Last week, two California women filed a lawsuit in San Francisco federal court accusing the fast food chain of misrepresenting its tuna sandwich, claiming the restaurant’s tuna contains “no tuna and no fish.”

Karen Dhanowa and Nilima Amin alleged they performed independent lab tests of samples of tuna taken from several Subway locations in California. Per the complaint, the tests prove the “tuna” is merely a “mixture of various concoctions that do not constitute tuna, yet have been blended together by [Subway] to imitate the appearance of tuna.”

The complaint didn’t specify what the lab tests revealed or what the tuna is actually made of. But I mean.. still sounds gross

Subway is not letting this one slip under the rug though, a rep very quickly responded saying

“These claims are meritless. There simply is no truth to the allegations in the complaint that was filed in California. Subway delivers 100 per cent cooked tuna to its restaurants, which is mixed with mayonnaise and used in freshly made sandwiches, wraps and salads that are served to and enjoyed by our guests. ‘The taste and quality of our tuna make it one of Subway’s most popular products and these baseless accusations threaten to damage our franchisees, small business owners who work tirelessly to uphold the high standards that Subway sets for all of its products, including its tuna.”

Rita Ora Paid A Restaurant $7,000 To Break Lockdown Rules & Host Her 30th Birthday Party

A representative for British singer Rita Ora offered to pay a London restaurant boss nearly $7,000 to break COVID-19 lockdown rules and host her 30th birthday party, according to police.

The “Your Song” star, whose mother is a frontline health worker, was so desperate to celebrate her age milestone and socialize, she invited friends to join her at Casa Cruz on 28 November – just four days before London’s second lockdown was lifted. The bash was busted by police and venue officials were heavily fined, a cost Ora took care of as she issued a public apology for her “serious and inexcusable error of judgment.”

Restaurant manager told cops only seven guests were expected to attend, but nearly 20 people ended up arriving. He even agreed to turn off the restaurant’s security cameras so there would be no footage of the party, as per a request from bodyguards for Ora and her entourage. And for all of that, the managers decision to violate lockdown rules for the star cost him his job.