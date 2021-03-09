Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, March 9

The province’s health minister promised to do better after call centres for scheduling vaccine appointments were overwhelmed yesterday on the first day of booking. Adrian Dix says there were 1.7 million calls in less than three hours after the phone lines opened for seniors over 90 and Indigenous people over 65 to book their appointments. He says more resources would be added in the coming weeks, as more age groups become eligible to call in to book their vaccines. Dix says he believes that people who were not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine were flooding the lines, but he also acknowledged that more staffing was needed.

While the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues in B.C. and the weather starts to warm up, the provincial health officer is suggesting health restrictions could slowly start to be lifted in the coming weeks. Dr. Bonnie Henry describes the process as “slowly turning up the dial” as opposed to “flipping a switch”, explaining the phased approach will see the return of types of gatherings with precautions in place, as well as in-person religious services, possibly in time for spring break Dr Bonnie Henry said: “There is much that we can look forward to in the coming months as we look ahead.” This comes as Henry reported 1,462 new COVID-19 infections since Friday, and 11 deaths from the virus. There are 240 patients in the hospital, with 66 of them in the ICU.

B-C’s minister of advanced education and skills training says universities and colleges will begin to prepare for a full return to campus starting this fall. Anne Kang says she is encouraged by the advice from health officials that a students can safely return to in-person classes. Provincial health officer Doctor Bonnie Henry asked heads of all public colleges and universities to prepare for a full return to on-campus education this September. Kang says the ministry will work with health and safety experts, student groups, labour, Indigenous partners and post-secondary institutions to develop guidelines in the coming weeks for a return to campus.

New guidelines from the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for those who have gone through the full COVID-19 vaccination process are “reasonable,” according to BC’s Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. And during a press conference Monday afternoon, Henry predicted BC’s post-vaccination guidelines would be “very similar” to those south of the border. The CDC announced that those who’ve been fully vaccinated and waited two weeks after their final shot can:

gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask; and

gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household (for example, visiting with relatives who all live together) without masks, unless any of those people or anyone they live with has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

If a fully vaccinated person has been around someone with COVID-19, they no longer need to isolate or get tested unless they display symptoms. Dr Bonnie Henry noted that as it currently stands, BC is “not at the point right now where we have enough of the people who are at risk immunized that we can have overall guidance.” Still, she called the CDC’s announcement “a very good example of what we can look forward to as more people are protected in the coming months.”

Another virtual event has been Zoom-bombed with disturbing sounds and images — the second time in less than a week. A number of people from across Canada gathered virtually Monday night for the Disability Filibuster, aimed at stopping Bill C-7. However, the gathering was interrupted by pornographic sounds and Nazi imagery. Lawrence said they left the meeting about five minutes after the event began. Before they exited, they say they saw a swastika on the screen. This follows a similar experience over the weekend, in which a women’s event in Richmond was Zoom-bombed with pornographic images, among other things. While it’s unclear if the two are linked, Lawrence notes they knew there was a chance that creeps could infiltrate their Monday event. Lawrence says it’s a complicated situation when it comes to trying to report what happened to police. After trying to regroup following Monday’s meeting, Lawrence says it doesn’t appear organizers will be taking legal action. Instead, they plan on looking at how to increase security protocols and will consider possibly changing platforms.

Police say an itsy-bitsy intruder inside a vehicle in Newton caused a bit of a scramble and led a woman to cry out for help. Surrey R-C-M-P say they received calls from the public after they saw a woman in distress Saturday afternoon. They say the woman opened the door of her white Toyota RAV-4 while it was moving to try and shoo the spider out. Police say they tracked down the man and woman in the vehicle and confirmed there was no criminal activity, and they hadn’t intended to cause alarm