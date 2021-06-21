Pulse FM News Update for Monday, June 21

Police are investigating a Saturday-evening shooting in Surrey that they say preceded a car crash. They say officers were dispatched to investigate a report that the occupants of a silver S-U-V had fired shots at people in a white Jeep in the 7300 block of 128 Street. Police say both vehicles sped away, but the Jeep crashed near the intersection of 128 Street and 76 Avenue. R-C-M-P investigators say the driver and passenger of the Jeep are in custody, adding they believe it was a targeted shooting related to drug trafficking and gang activity.

Restrictions will be eased as of July 5 for travellers to Canada who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The federal government has laid out its plan to roll back some of its COVID-19 measures, and though it lists some loosening of quarantine requirements for people who’ve received a full course of a vaccine, it doesn’t guarantee anything. As of July 5 at 11:59 p.m. EDT, fully vaccinated travellers, who are permitted entry into Canada, may be able to forego the 14-day quarantine, including the government-authorized hotel stay. However, being fully vaccinated does not automatically ensure someone is exempt from quarantine requirements. Travellers will still be required to have a “suitable quarantine plan, and be prepared to quarantine, in case it is determined at the border that they do not meet the necessary requirements.” If they are deemed eligible, people who are allowed to enter Canada will not be required to complete a day-8 test. Get all the info you need on Travel outside of Canada HERE

This year’s National Indigenous Peoples Day, which is today, will include a vigil for the 215 children whose bodies were recently identified as buried in unmarked graves at the Kamloops residential school site. Those who organized the kids’ shoe memorial at the Vancouver Art Gallery are asking people from coast to coast to mourn and remember the children at 7 p.m. Kamloops time. “Everyone mourning the discovery of the 215 children at residential schools, raise your voices, your drums …. let them hear us,” reads the event description. you are being invited to come to the steps outside of the gallery, where the existing shoe memorial is located. “Now more than ever non-Indigenous persons are called to hold space and centre Indigenous peoples and their experiences,” “Wear orange and bring your drums,” reads the event description, making reference to First Nations drummers. Earlier in the day Today you can Tune in to FRAFCA Facebook Live and YouTube Live, for Surrey’s National Indigenous Peoples Day Virtual Celebration:

Kids Show: 10:50AM-11:30AM

Main Event: 6:00PM-7:30PM

Hosted by the Local Land Based Nations, Semiahmoo, Kwantlen and Katzie First Nations, Surrey’s National Indigenous Peoples Day is an opportunity to acknowledge and show respect and admiration for Indigenous People past, present and future; to share cultural history; and to share spirit, experiences, stories, song, art and dance with each other and the community.

The sister of a missing Surrey man is pleading with the public to come forward with any information on her brother’s whereabouts. Ettie Shurack is renewing calls to help find her brother, Bernard Grempel, after he was last seen leaving 22nd Street SkyTrain Station in New Westminster on May 14, boarding the 340 bus towards North Delta and Strawberry Hills. “He’s a really special individual, and I feel like the world is suffering without him actively present and doing everything that he does — just so naturally and effortlessly,” she says. Community led searches have been underway since Grempel went missing, including one happening Saturday and Sunday near the Surrey Central SkyTrain Station. A $20,000 reward has been raised for anyone who has information that leads to Grempel being found. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Surrey RCMP

Get ready for more hot, sunny days ahead. The Metro Vancouver region is kicking off the summer season with high temperatures and a special weather statement, which lays out a mini heatwave. Forecasters says temperatures will be five to 10 degrees above normal on Monday, and into the 30s for some areas away from the shore. The heat is also setting up a continued dry pattern, though we’re not in dangerous territory yet. B.C.’s first wildfire of note this season continues to burn south of Lytton in the Fraser Canyon. The George Road wildfire is considered out of control, and is scattered across steep and rocky terrain, according to the BC Wildfire Service. Back on the South Coast, he notes there’s little rain to look forward to in the coming two weeks. Temperatures are expected to cool slightly late Tuesday, but are forecast to once again climb on Thursday, lasting well into the weekend.

Fraser Health, the region that has seen some of the highest cases of COVID-19 in the province, held a 32-hour overnight ‘vax-a-thon’ in Surrey this weekend. The goal for the event was to vaccinate 7,000 people and the health authority says they reached their goal in a tweet following the event. Elizabeth Bremner, clinical manager at the Guildford Recreational Centre, says the ‘vax-a-thon’ saw people come through for their shot around the clock. “That’s a total of 32 hours of us helping people get those important immunizations and building that immunity in the community,” she says. She says the clinic was busy during the late hours too, as the overnight worked well for people who work during traditional open hours. “There were a lot of people came by during extended hours which was great because we were hoping to open it up to people who maybe might work non traditional shift hours and haven’t had that capacity to get in. “We definitely hit our target on that one, because people were coming through the night. We’ve stayed busy the whole time and I think that’s something to be celebrated,” Bremner says.