What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Facebook Now Deleting Bullying Comments, Bob Ross & Playboy Documentaries Coming Out.. & MORE!

Facebook Is Deleting Negative Comments After Lizzo Cries On Instagram Live.. It’s About Time!

Lizzo from its social media platforms, and some trolls are even getting their accounts removed. Facebook is stepping in to scrub hateful comments directed at

Lizzo broke down on video over the weekend, crying over being the subject of fat-shaming and racist comments. She said she noticed people go out of their way to rip her and she couldn't make sense of it, and all the hate was getting to her. Apparently the company's already removed a number of comments left on Lizzo's recent Facebook and Instagram posts, and FB will continue reviewing reports of hateful comments on an ongoing basis. Some people just suck, use your time to do some good in the world, not post negative comments.. Check out Lizzos new AMAZING song with Cardi B 'Rumors'

‘Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed’ Trailer Has Everyone Shocked & Confused..

Netflix is revealing the dark side of Bob Ross‘ rise to fame.. Or, at least, that’s what people are assuming since the trailer for the upcoming documentary Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed reveals very little about the actual movie.. IT’s 35 seconds long and features some chilling music & 1 man speaking. You can watch the documentary on Aug 25, and watch the teaser below!

Anderson Paak Got A Tattoo Stating He Doesn’t Want People Releasing His Demos When He’s Gone

Anderson Paak, who is half of the musical duo Silk Sonic with Bruno Mars, has an important message for people who hope to release his music upon the event of his death. He got a wordy tattoo warning people not to touch his songs if he happens to kick the bucket.

He shared a photo of his new ink on Instagram Monday. “When I’m gone, please don’t release any posthumous albums or songs with my name attached. Those were just demos and never intended to be heard by the public,”… I love this. I think it’s so valid, this has happened too many times to artist who have passed away, BUT now he’s starting a trend of people writing their death wishes on their bodies…

Several late rappers such as Mac Miller, Pop Smoke and Juice Wrld and artists such as Prince, Aaliyah and Selena have had posthumous albums released after their passing. Most recently, a Pop Smoke record “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon,” was released four months after he was shot by a home invader Feb. 19, 2020, and it’s the biggest hip-hop album of 2021.

Matthew McConaughey Doesn’t Wear Deodorant But Still Smells Delicious.. I Don’t Buy It

YES we are still talking about celebrities cleanliness.. There’s been a debate about the bathing habits of the rich and famous going on lately. Earlier this month, power couples Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher and Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard sparked the conversation when they revealed how infrequently they wash their kids. Then Jake Gyllenhaal chimed in with his own sparse showering habits, while Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson went on record as showering three times a day.

Well the next one to be thrown into the mix is Matthew McConaughey. His co star, Yvette Nicole Brown kept that in mind, and she pulled this little tidbit out of her back pocket with the hygiene conversation became relevant again. During a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, she shared:

“I remember that Matthew McConaughey said that he did not use deodorant and that he didn’t have an odor. So my first thought is, ‘I’m going to get as close as I can to him to see if he’s right.’” “He did not have an odor. He smells like granola and good living. He has a sweet, sweet scent that is just him and it’s not musty or crazy.”

HOW DOES A PERSON SMELL GOOD WITHOUT IT… I don’t buy it, I want to cause I love him, but I don’t buy it.

New Playboy Documentary Revealing Dark Secrets

Over the past few years we’ve noticed documentaries making a huge impact on the world, enough to even sway public opinion and cause real cultural change!

Well now we are getting ‘Secrets of Playboy’ and it sounds like we are going to get a lot of new sad, and scary information about the once highly loved Hugh Hefner & the Playboy mansion. Watch the trailer below!

New Lorde Song ‘Mood Ring’

Lorde has release a new song off her upcoming album ‘Solar Power’ which will be out August 20th. Check out Mood Ring, below!