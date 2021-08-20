Pulse FM News Update for Friday, August 20

The U.S. is extending COVID-19 restrictions on non-essential travel at its borders for yet another month, meaning Canadians will have to wait a bit longer to drive south for leisure. Citing the recent spread of COVID-19, heavily driven by the Delta variant, the Department of Homeland Security has confirmed it’s extending measures at American land and ferry crossings until at least Sept. 21. The DHS says the U.S. will continue “to ensure the flow of essential trade and travel.” This comes despite Canada allowing fully vaccinated U.S. travellers into this country as of Aug. 9 without having to quarantine for two weeks. Eligible visitors must live in the U.S. and have allowed at least 14 days to pass since receiving a full course of a Health Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccine. America’s extension of border measures will undoubtedly come as a blow to many businesses and communities that had been hoping to welcome back Canadian visitors.
Another busy day of campaigning is getting underway for the top candidates in the federal election. Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole will appear in Winnipeg for public events and to take questions from reporters. N-D-P Leader Jagmeet Singh is planning to visit the site of what is believed to be 751 unmarked graves on the grounds of a former residential school in Saskatchewan. Yesterday, the leaders battled over the right prescription to help the country’s health care systems and how much more funding provinces require to meet their needs during and after the pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has likely put an end to people buying last-minute paper tickets with paper money outside of Vancouver’s stadiums. Thursday’s BC Lions home opener marks the first time in 656 days that thousands of sports fans were allowed inside one of the city’s arenas. The elimination of paper tickets was one of the precautions brought in to curb the potential for spreading the coronavirus, along with eliminating cash transactions for concessions. Ticket resellers, like Kingsely Bailey with Vancouver Ticket Service, have been anxiously awaiting the return of live events. But digital-only ticketing is a game-changer. Bailey says making and selling fake tickets will be much more difficult, which is a good thing. Reselling tickets on game day will likely persist, but the transaction will be a bit more complicated. The exchange of personal information complicates the transaction, and may dissuade some people from purchasing tickets outside of stadiums. He also believes the new digital system will spell the end of exorbitant price increases at the very last minute. THE BC Lions lost last night to Edmonton but it was the first live sporting event back, Dr. Bonnie Henry was at the game where she encouraged everyone to get vaccinated, and a drop-in vaccine clinic was set up before the game in nearby Terry Fox Plaza.