Pulse FM News Update for Friday, August 20

The U.S. is extending COVID-19 restrictions on non-essential travel at its borders for yet another month, meaning Canadians will have to wait a bit longer to drive south for leisure. Citing the recent spread of COVID-19, heavily driven by the Delta variant, the Department of Homeland Security has confirmed it’s extending measures at American land and ferry crossings until at least Sept. 21. The DHS says the U.S. will continue “to ensure the flow of essential trade and travel.” This comes despite Canada allowing fully vaccinated U.S. travellers into this country as of Aug. 9 without having to quarantine for two weeks. Eligible visitors must live in the U.S. and have allowed at least 14 days to pass since receiving a full course of a Health Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccine. America’s extension of border measures will undoubtedly come as a blow to many businesses and communities that had been hoping to welcome back Canadian visitors.

A continuing surge of cases in B-C’s Interior Health region has The province is reporting 689 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths. That has pushed the number of active cases to five-thousand-982 with 121 people in hospital, including 56 in intensive care. More than 200 of the new cases are in the Fraser health region with another 278 in Interior Health. The two new deaths — one each in Interior and Northern Health regions — brings the total in the province linked to COIVD-19 to one-thousand-784.

As some evacuation orders have been lifted during a busy wildfire season, a B-C wildfire operations manager says crews are facing fatigue that could jeopardize their safety. Todd Nessman says officials are seeing more slips, trips, falls and other serious occurrences. He says Wildfire Service officials are closely monitoring the health and safety of the firefighters. Officials say the White Rock Lake fire continues to burn out of control, meaning evacuation orders will remain in place.

Another busy day of campaigning is getting underway for the top candidates in the federal election. Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole will appear in Winnipeg for public events and to take questions from reporters. N-D-P Leader Jagmeet Singh is planning to visit the site of what is believed to be 751 unmarked graves on the grounds of a former residential school in Saskatchewan. Yesterday, the leaders battled over the right prescription to help the country’s health care systems and how much more funding provinces require to meet their needs during and after the pandemic