Pulse FM News Update for Friday, August 27

The Ministry of Health says in a statement that people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 82.4 per cent of all COVID-19 cases and 86.4 per cent of hospitalizations in B-C between August 11th and Tuesday this week. It says people who hadn’t received their first dose in particular accounted for 70.9 per cent of cases, while partially vaccinated people amounted to 11.5 per cent and 17.5 per cent of cases were among people who had two doses of vaccine. The ministry says 75.6 per cent of eligible B-C residents age 12 and up are fully vaccinated, while 83.7 per cent have received at least their first dose. B-C has reported two more deaths and 724 new cases of COVID-19, pushing active infections to five-thousand-640 across the province.

Two Greater Victoria businesses — a cafe and a gym — are pushing back against B-C’s forthcoming vaccine card, saying they will refuse to ask customers for proof of their vaccination status when the card comes into effect starting September 13th. The co-owner of Sunnyside Cafe in Esquimalt, Stephanie Herring, says she believes it’s a privacy violation to ask customers for their vaccination status and she won’t put staff in a position that could lead to confrontation while enforcing B-C’s rules. Dave Puhky, co-owner of The Fitness Academy in Victoria, won’t ask people to show their vaccine card, saying he doesn’t want to add to the divisions he sees in society. The Health Ministry says it expects all businesses to comply with the order that anyone who wants to access a range of indoor settings must have at least one dose of vaccine by September 13th and two by October 24th.

The R-C-M-P say homicide investigators have been called in after a 25-year-old man was found dead in a field outside Agassiz in the Fraser Valley. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says local Mounties responded to a report yesterday morning and determined the man’s death was suspicious. The team says the victim has been identified, but released no further details. It says the incident is believed to be isolated and the Seabird Island Band, a nearby First Nation, is grappling with the tragedy.