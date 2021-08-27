Pulse FM News Update for Friday, August 27

The Ministry of Health says in a statement that people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 82.4 per cent of all COVID-19 cases and 86.4 per cent of hospitalizations in B-C between August 11th and Tuesday this week. It says people who hadn’t received their first dose in particular accounted for 70.9 per cent of cases, while partially vaccinated people amounted to 11.5 per cent and 17.5 per cent of cases were among people who had two doses of vaccine. The ministry says 75.6 per cent of eligible B-C residents age 12 and up are fully vaccinated, while 83.7 per cent have received at least their first dose. B-C has reported two more deaths and 724 new cases of COVID-19, pushing active infections to five-thousand-640 across the province.
Officials in Washington state say they have destroyed the first nest of so-called murder hornets discovered this year, just 400 metres from the Canadian border. The Agriculture Department officials say the invasive Asian giant hornet nest was discovered last week in the base of a dead alder tree near Blaine, Washington. They say 113 worker hornets were vacuumed from the nest, 67 were captured nearby and some 15-hundred immature hornets were also found inside. The hornets prey on honey bees and officials are hoping to find any other potential nests before they produce new queens.
The central Okanagan emergency operations centre says activity at the Mount Law fire near West Kelowna has decreased, and while it remains classified as burning out of control, crews have made significant progress securing fire guards. The centre’s director, Brian Reardon, says crews worked throughout Wednesday night to quell “intense fire activity” that had sprung up. Elsewhere, two of the largest wildfires in B-C are now classified as being held after weeks of burning out of control and forcing thousands out of their homes. The B-C Wildfire Service says the nearly 900-square-kilometre Sparks Lake fire between Kamloops and Ashcroft is being contained — meaning the blaze is not likely to spread beyond its boundaries under current and forecasted conditions — and so is the Tremont Creek blaze to the south.
White Rock-raised Colton Gillies has returned to the Surrey Eagles nest, this time as an assistant coach. As a 15-year-old, Gillies played just three games with the Eagles back in the 2004-05 season, before jumping to the WHL and eventually becoming a first-round draft pick of the NHL’s Minnesota Wild, 16th overall in 2007. Now 32 years of age, Gillies will work the Eagles bench this season alongside head coach Cam Keith. News of the hiring was posted to the BCHL team’s website Thursday (Aug. 26). As a pro, Gillies played 154 NHL games with the Wild and Columbus Blue Jackets, and spent parts of four seasons in Russia with the KHL’s Dinamo Riga, from 2016 to 2020 Back in May, the Eagles announced a three-year contract extension for head coach Keith, on the heels of a first-place finish in their three-team BCHL pod during the league’s abbreviated 2020-21 season.