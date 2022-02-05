3 part Kanye West “documentary event” coming to Netflix (trailer included in blog)

An upcoming Kanye West 3 part “documentary event” is the most Kanye West thing I’ve every heard!
Here’s the story:
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is set to debut on Netflix Canada this February, showcasing the artist’s formative days, rise to fame, and his life today.
The docu-series held its world premiere virtually at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2022. On February 10, Iconic Events Releasing and TIME Studios will debut Act 1 (Vision) in theatres across the country for a one-day engagement, giving Ye fans an exclusive opportunity to see part of this groundbreaking project before it comes to Netflix.
jeen-yuhs premiers on Netflix on February 16 as part of a three-week event.
The landmark documentary from Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah will be presented in three parts, offering “[a] revealing portrait of Kanye West’s experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist,” says a press release from Netflix.
According to the Netflix YouTube trailer for the docu-series, Coodie Simmons met Kanye West 21 years ago, and saw something so special that he moved from Chicago to New York City to document Ye’s journey to become the next great rapper.
The lives of an emerging artist-turned-superstar and a filmmaker intertwine in this intense docu-series following Kanye West’s career.
The profile was filmed over two decades, and offers an intimate look into Ye’s rise to fame.
“Neither of them had any idea where just how far that journey would take them,” says Netflix, “and it’s all documented in the global event that is jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” (DailyHive).
But why does it need tp be 3 parts? That’s our question.
