4 Things to Look Forward to This Month

Happy September friends! To get you in an excited mood for the new month, here are 4 things to look forward to in September.

1. In sports: The NFL season starts a week from today . . . there’s lots of college football too . . . and tennis fans have the U.S. Open through September 12th.

2. In movies: The live-action “Pinocchio” remake hits Disney+ next Thursday. Then later this month, Jon Hamm’s Fletch reboot “Confess, Fletch”, “Don’t Worry Darling” with Harry Styles, “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” with a BUNCH of big names in it, and “Hocus Pocus 2” on September 30th.

3. On TV: Prime’s new “Lord of the Rings” series lands tonight at midnight, and Disney’s fourth live-action “Star Wars” series “Andor” premieres the 21st. It also seems like EVERY big TV show returns this month: “Rick & Morty”, “Cobra Kai”, “Handmaid’s Tale”, “Atlanta”, “9-1-1″,”Dancing with the Stars”, “NCIS”, “The Voice”, “The Masked Singer”, the “Chicago” shows, the “Law & Order” shows,”Bob’s Burgers”, “Family Guy” AND “The Simpsons”.

4. And finally, the holidays: Monday is Labor Day. Then there’s Beer Lovers Day on the 7th, Talk Like a Pirate Day on the 19th, Pepperoni Pizza Day on the 20th, the first day of fall on the 22nd, and the 29th is National Coffee Day.

