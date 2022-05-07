5 UNIQUE Last Minute Gift Ideas for Mother’s Day (VIDEO)

Mothers Day is only two days away and if you have been a bit of a procrastinator this year and still have yet to get your mom the perfect gift for Mother’s Day.. here’s a great video that I found that outlines 5 unique last minute gift ideas so you can go for a cooler route than chocolates and flowers if you want!

Video by: Slick Deals

Hope this is helpful! Let us know on facebook @Pulse1077 if you are going to try/get any of these, or what other things you got or are planning to buy the mother figure in your life!

Happy early Mother’s Day to all of the amazing moms out there from all of us at Pulse FM!

-Kate