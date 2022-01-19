8 with Kate: 8 Tips on boosting productivity amidst pandemic fatigue

I remember years and years ago, reading that Tuesday is the most productive day of the week. There was a time when I agreed with that but lately, it seems the middle days of the week are harder than before for us all.

If you relate, do not feel bad! In case you forgot… we are in the middle of a terrible global pandemic and pandemic fatigue is very real, causing some days to be harder than others! So, don’t beat yourself up.

Since today is Tuesday, I thought it would be fun (and hopefully helpful) to compile a list on ways that I boost productivity for myself! These tried and true ways have helped me stay on track with my goals and work, even on days when I want to stay in bed and hide haha!

1. Do the tougher tasks/your “heavy lifting” when you feel your best.

There is NOTHING worse than doing something when you don’t want to. So when you are feeling good, use that time to get the things out of the way that you KNOW you wont want to do later on. Yes, this can be hard – because who wants to do that daunting task when you’re in a good and energetic mood? Well.. just think of how much your future self will thank you for it. For example.. I HATE doing dishes, and my tiny Vancouver home does not have a dishwasher so naturally, my sink fills up from time to time. But, when I am high energy and feeling motivated I get it out of the way and it is ALWAYS worth it.

2. Stop Multitasking. Seriously… STOP!

This is something I had to learn recently. Multitasking is often glorified as a “useful skill” but it actually results in not fully putting your time and energy into one thing – leading to multiple mediocre results. It can also make the tasks longer to complete. It is better to prioritize and put your head down. Focus on one thing, give it your all and then move on to the next task at hand. I promise you will feel better about what you produce and feel more accomplished.

3. Make a to-do list the night before

For me personally, my mind is always extra active at night when I’m trying to sleep. I started keeping a notepad on my night stand to create my to-do list for the following day as a way to calm my thoughts, organize my needs, and have something tangible to keep me accountable the next day. I feel extra motivated to get my to-do list done when I wake up as well, because I know that I wont have to worry about it when I get back into bed in the evening. Productive and anxiety reducing. WIN WIN!!

4. When your to-do list feels long… cut it down!

To-do lists are meant to be helpful, not stressful! So if it is feeling too long, it’s time to prioritize and break it up a bit. I like to make 4 lists when this happens – from most time sensitive to least. That way I can put 3 lists away and focus on the most important and give it my full attention while not feeling overwhelmed. Remember no multitasking! Then when one list is done, crumble that baby up and toss it out and move on to the next. Before you know it you’ll be through it all and feeling pretty darn good about yourself!

5. Organization. Be sure to clean your space

They say a crowded space is a crowded mind. Clean up your surroundings and watch yourself THRIVE! Trust me.

6. Eliminate distractions

Yup.. it’s time for me to sound like a mom and tell you to put that phone away!!! Unless of course your phone is what you need to get your work done. But, if it is distracting you from writing that essay, making that phone call, putting together that report.. then it’s time to put it away. I know.. easier said than done. Hey, you could always go buy a lock box from the Dollarama and put it in there with a timer and tell yourself you wont grab your phone until the timer sounds. When it’s in the box, you work! It’s tempting to scroll on IG or online stalk your ex.. but it’s better for you to be productive and improve your quality of life!

7. Break up work periods with activity

Don’t burn yourself out! Make sure you have a healthy balance of work and play. Even if thats just going on a walk half way through the work day or watching and episode or two of your favourite show between tasks! It helps you in the long run and builds momentum. If you are having fun while you work hard, you’ll work longer. PLUS! As of today we have found out that gyms will be re-opening in BC on the 20th! Getting your sweat on and a nice endorphin rush once a day also has many benefits to increased productivity. Make it work for you! Morning or night, try to move your body and keep your brain awake.

8. Caffeine

When all else fails… just up the caffeine dose and you’ll be fine hahaha!

Thanks so much for reading! I hope you enjoyed and found it helpful. If you have any other tips that weren’t listed above, join the conversation and add yours on facebook @Pulse1077 or DM me directly on Instagram @KateVTattersall

Take care of yourself and have a great week!

Kate Tattersall