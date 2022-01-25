A CAKE VENDING MACHINE Company Has Found a Permanent Business Location in Metro-Vancouver

Happy monday! As a cake lover.. I’ve just come across the BEST food business opening announcement ever!

Heres the story:

Canada’s first-ever cake jar vending machine, The Jar Bar, just announced that it has found a permanent home in Metro Vancouver.

The concept was first brought to us by the folks behind Just Cakes boutique bakery in Surrey, and the vending machine itself launched in the Willowbrook Shopping Centre in Langley in October 2020.

The machine has now been in Richmond’s Aberdeen Centre as well, where it offered shoppers Just Cakes’ signature cake-in-a-jar, aka the “Just Jar,” at the touch of a button.

Starting April 30, the machine will be a permanent fixture at the Willowbrook Shopping Centre at the “Willow Way.”

In addition to that news, the brand shared that it will be collaborating with TreatCo at this spot, so patrons have even more options when it comes to sweet treats.

Keep an eye on The Jar Bar’s social channels for exact location details as well as hours of operation (DailyHive).

My birthday is in March.. but I’ll absolutely be treating myself again in April when I visit their permanent location in Langley!

Have you tried Jar Bar? Is it as delicious as it looks? Join the conversation on Facebook @Pulse1077!