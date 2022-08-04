A viral Reddit post claims THIS is the key to a happy marriage

Now that the pandemic is starting to ease, weddings are filling up everyones’ schedules and the amount of newly-weds is increasing. So naturally, a Reddit post has gone viral which breaks down the key to a happy marriage.

The method is something called the “2-2-2” rule. It’s is designed to help keep the spark alive, and a lot of experts seem to like it.

So what is it? The 2-2-2 rule says each “2” is a reminder for something different.

1. The first “2” means a date night every two weeks.

Or, two dates a month if that’s easier to remember.

2. The second “2” stands for a weekend away every two months.

This of course can be a tough one if you’re a parent. So if you can’t swing it, just something a little more special than a normal date night.

3. The third “2” means a full week away every two years.

Ideally, WITHOUT kids, so you can just spend time with each other and relax.

