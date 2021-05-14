ANOTHER TARGETED SHOOTING IN BURNABY

Thursday evening saw another gang related shooting in Burnaby at Cactus Club in Market Crossing Mall. It is reported that one person has died, while two others have been hurt.

The man who was targeted and killed was linked to the Brothers Keepers gang, and thought to be involved in the previous shootings across Lower Mainland recently.

(Viewer Discretion Advised)

A burning car was found in Surrey around 9 pm near 184 street and 16th Avenue. Speculations indicate it was the getaway vehicle but it has not been confirmed whether it was related to the shooting or not.

The gang war in the Lower Mainland is at a high with 11 shootings in the last month, including a few in public areas, such as outside Cardero’s restaurant, YVR airport, and Langley Sportsplex, that have stirred public fear and anxiety.

The homicide team is now investigating the most recent incident in Burnaby related to this string of targeted shootings and will provide an update on Friday.

Public Safety Minister, Mike Farnworth met with the chiefs of police from all departments on Thursday in order to discuss the recent fatal surge in gang violence.

He spoke to the media prior to the meeting stating, “When I have my discussions with the police … it will be able to get a full sense of the situation that communities are facing throughout the Lower Mainland and the approach that is being taken. Police have said this is not about resources. But at the same time, I want to make sure that there’s no gaps where the province could provide further assistance.”

He hasn’t made any comments after the meeting, as of yet.