Are You Addicted To Your Phone?

Here are five more stats from the survey:

88% of people feel UNEASY leaving their phone at home.

66% check their phone at least 160 times a day, or roughly 10 times an hour.

33% spend more time on their phone than with their significant other and 17% spend more time on their phone than with their children.

45% would rather give up sex for a year than their phone for a year.

And finally, three-quarters of people admit they’re ADDICTED to their phone . . . including 19% of people who say they’re “very” addicted.

What about you? Do have some weird addiction like behavior when it comes to your phone?