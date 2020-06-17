Are You Addicted To Your Phone?

How attached are you to your phone? I feel like I have a real addiction. If my phone goes missing, my heart kinda sinks.
According to a new survey on our addiction to our cell phones, 64% of people say they’ve texted someone that’s in the SAME ROOM as them. I’ve personally never done that unless it was done as a joke.
Here are five more stats from the survey:
- 88% of people feel UNEASY leaving their phone at home.
- 66% check their phone at least 160 times a day, or roughly 10 times an hour.
- 33% spend more time on their phone than with their significant other and 17% spend more time on their phone than with their children.
- 45% would rather give up sex for a year than their phone for a year.
- And finally, three-quarters of people admit they’re ADDICTED to their phone . . . including 19% of people who say they’re “very” addicted.
What about you? Do have some weird addiction like behavior when it comes to your phone?