At Thursday’s Briefing We Could See MAJOR Changes In BC’s Mask Mandates & Proof Of Vaccinations!

The mask mandate and proof of vaccination in BC could see major changes this week!!

BC health officials will be holding a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, and APPARENTLY Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has been teasing that we could see major changes prior to spring break, which starts on March 14…

At the last COVID-19 briefing, Henry stated, “I am very optimistic that we are moving to a better place, rapidly. We’ll have more to say about that very soon.“

If BC announces that it is dropping the mask mandate, it wouldn’t be the first time, but it would be a step in the right direction.

The BC Vaccine Card is a different story. The expiry date on the vaccine card has been extended a few times, and the latest expiration date was set for June 30. However, Henry also suggested they could be looking at scaling back the vaccine card rules, with businesses being able to keep implementing the requirement if they choose to do so.

This will likely be the case for masks as well, in the sense that if businesses choose to implement the mask mandate, they will be able to… But still! Big changes, this is great!