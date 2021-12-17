B.C. Brings In BIG New COVID Restrictions Ahead Of The Holidays..

Get ready for NEW COVID-19 restrictions this holiday season, mainly targeting big events and gatherings. Orders go into effect on Monday:

At-home gatherings will be limited to a household plus either 10 guests or one other household. Everyone will have to be fully vaccinated.

The vaccine cards will be required at all organized events, including those with fewer than 50 people. Venues that hold more than 1,000 people will be limited to half capacity.

While restaurants and bars will not see hours limited on New Year’s Eve, organized parties will have to be cancelled. In addition, those dining-in at restaurants will be prevented from mingling with other tables as long as the order remains in effect.

Sports tournaments are also on hold.

Provincial health officials say these moves are necessary with COVID-19 case counts climbing, and the presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant in B.C.The orders will be in place until at least the end of January.