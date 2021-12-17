B.C. Brings In BIG New COVID Restrictions Ahead Of The Holidays..

Get ready for NEW COVID-19 restrictions this holiday season, mainly targeting big events and gatherings. Orders go into effect on Monday:
- At-home gatherings will be limited to a household plus either 10 guests or one other household. Everyone will have to be fully vaccinated.
- The vaccine cards will be required at all organized events, including those with fewer than 50 people. Venues that hold more than 1,000 people will be limited to half capacity.
- While restaurants and bars will not see hours limited on New Year’s Eve, organized parties will have to be cancelled. In addition, those dining-in at restaurants will be prevented from mingling with other tables as long as the order remains in effect.
- Sports tournaments are also on hold.
Provincial health officials say these moves are necessary with COVID-19 case counts climbing, and the presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant in B.C.The orders will be in place until at least the end of January.