B.C. surpasses 400 new daily COVID-19 cases for the first time

BC health officials said on Thursday that 425 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the province, bringing the provincially recorded total to 16,560.

During a press conference, BC Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that in a new method of reporting, she would be sharing the number of new cases in each region as opposed to the total number of cases recorded.

As such, Henry said that there are 126 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 268 in the Fraser Health region, seven in the Island Health region, eight in the Interior Health region, six in the Northern Health region, and no new cases connected to people who reside outside of Canada.

There are 3,389 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 7,519 people who are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases. Currently, 97 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, 24 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 273 deaths in British Columbia.

A total of 12,806 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have now recovered.