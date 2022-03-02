B.C’s Gas Prices, Food Costs & Housing All Impacted By Ukraine Crises

By March 2, 2022Jaclyn, News

Looks like prices in BC won’t be going down anytime soon.. Experts are weighing in on the heavy impact the attacks on Ukraine have had on Canada’s already high cost of living. With skyrocketing crude oil prices, and wheat shortages, many are predicting the price of goods and services will only be increasing in the days and weeks ahead.

Canada has also moved to ban all imports of crude oil from Russia, according to Prime Minster Justin Trudeau who announced more sanctions would be coming against Russia to cut off its funds to fuel the military aggression.

