B.C’s Gas Prices, Food Costs & Housing All Impacted By Ukraine Crises

Looks like prices in BC won’t be going down anytime soon.. Experts are weighing in on the heavy impact the attacks on Ukraine have had on Canada’s already high cost of living. With skyrocketing crude oil prices, and wheat shortages, many are predicting the price of goods and services will only be increasing in the days and weeks ahead.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been putting even greater pressure on already surging oil prices. The price of gas is up another five cents to as much as $1.869 in parts of Metro Vancouver Wednesday morning. Some people in Abbotsford and Mission took to social media to point out prices were record-breaking high even outside of the Lower Mainland, where drivers pay additional taxes at the pump.

Canada has also moved to ban all imports of crude oil from Russia, according to Prime Minster Justin Trudeau who announced more sanctions would be coming against Russia to cut off its funds to fuel the military aggression.