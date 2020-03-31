BC Coroners Service confirms first COVID-19 death in the community

The BC Coroners Service confirms its first novel coronavirus (COVID-19)-related death in the community following post-mortem testing, involving a male from the Vancouver Coastal Health Authority.

The man died in his residence.

Due to the privacy of the deceased, as required by the Coroners Act and provincial privacy legislation, the BC Coroners Service does not confirm or release identity.

Deaths that are unnatural, or sudden and unexpected, must be reported to a coroner. If cause of death cannot be reasonably established through examination of the body, scene and history, additional post-mortem investigations will be undertaken.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, coroners in B.C. will gather additional information in apparently natural sudden deaths in the community to determine whether COVID-19 played a role.