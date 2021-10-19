BC to Lift Capacity Limits at Concerts, Sport Games, Theatres, and Indoor Organized Events

Things are about to get crowded again! Looks like capacity limits at activities such as concerts, movie theatres, and indoor organized events will be lifted later this month.

The announcement was made on Tuesday afternoon by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. During a live COVID-19 update, she explained that she had made changes to the provincial health order. The change was made alongside the implementation of the BC Vaccine Card and checking for full vaccination.

“Effective October 25, one day after the full vaccine requirement comes into effect, we’ll be able to increase to 100% capacity at indoor sporting events, indoor concerts, theatres, movie theatres, dance, and symphony events.”

The change in the order will also apply to indoor organized events such as weddings, funeral receptions, and parties. Changes are applicable where proof of vaccine status is being checked and where there are no regional orders in place.

Henry added that they’ll be carefully monitoring the situation and looking at the possibility of removing further restrictions in the near future.

“We’re hoping to leverage the benefits of the vaccine card, and this is an important first step of that,” she said. “We’ll be monitoring carefully and looking at whether we can take away additional restrictions, depending on how things evolve over the next few weeks.”

Tuesday’s announcement means that the Vancouver Canucks will be able to host home games with full-capacity crowds for the first time since March 2020 (DailyHive).

