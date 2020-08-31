Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman passed away at 43 from Colon Cancer

Chadwick Boseman was the superhero we all needed, he wore that cape (not really a cape) on screen in Black Panther and off screen, fighting for his life while still managing to entertain the masses and fight for justice. He was such a good person, who genuinely wanted to make this world a better place. While he was suffering through his own battle with colon cancer, he went to St.Jude hospital to deliver gifts, and take time and meet with kids who were suffering through their own battle. He lived his life to the fullest and did it with the will to make the world better. Here are some tributes from over the weekend:

Rest In Peace Chadwick Boseman. Love to his family, friends and fans during this tough time.

It is also important to understand that this can happen to anyone, Colon cancer has been spotted in the younger generations more and more so we should all know how to exam our bodies. Here are 6 symptoms you should never ignore:

1. Rectal Bleeding

2. Iron Deficiency anemia

3. Abdominal pain

4. Narrow Stools

5. An unproductive urge to have a bowl movement

6. Unexpected weight loss