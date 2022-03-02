Mark Your Calendar! BC Park’s ‘New and Improved’ Reservation Site Goes Live March 21st!!!

Mark your calendar!!! BC parks is launching what it calls ‘a new and improved’ reservation site March 14th ( www.bcparks.ca ) where you can create an account and see how it works before officially being able to book a campsite March 21st starting at 7am!

FYI – In the past you had to use the www.camping.bcparks.ca site but now the new services will be directly tied to www.bcparks.ca

Read the official statement from BC Parks: The new site includes more flexible search options to find and book a campsite, and handy maps, calendars and lists of available sites for quicker navigation. The new reservation service will be available for bookings starting March 21, 2022. Visit bcparks.ca starting March 14, 2022, to preview the reservation service, create your new account, and explore. Information will be updated throughout the season.