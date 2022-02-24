Breaking News: Russia Invades Ukraine

Russian troops have launched a broad assault on Ukraine from three sides. The military attack began before dawn with explosions in the capital Kyiv and other cities. Ukrainians started fleeing some cities, and the Russian military claimed to have incapacitated all of Ukraine’s air defenses and airbases within hours. Ukraine’s leadership said at least 40 people have been killed so far in what it called a full-scale war targeting the country from the east, north and south. The Canadian government has issued updated guidance for Canadians in Ukraine, warning that its ability to provide consular services in Ukraine could become “severely limited,” and that Canadians should not rely on the government to help them leave the country. The government says any Canadians in Ukraine should shelter in place unless it is safe to leave the country. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with other G-7 leaders to plan a response to what he’s calling Russia’s egregious attack on Ukraine. Trudeau says the unprovoked actions are a clear violation of

Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and that Russia’s actions will be met with severe consequences. UN Ambassador Bob Rae is calling Russia’s attack both a grotesque war crime and brutal thuggery. President Vladimir Putin chillingly referred to his country’s nuclear arsenal and threatened any foreign country attempting to interfere with the invasion with — quote — “consequences you have

never seen.” European authorities declared the country’s air space an active conflict zone. The Russian Defense Ministry says it is not targeting cities, but using precision weapons. It and claims that there is no threat to civilian population.