BREAKING – Testing Requirements For Shorter Trips To The U.S. Are NO LONGER NECESSARY As Of Nov. 30

IT’S OFFICIAL!

The federal government has announced changes to COVID-19 testing rules at the border that aims to make shorter trips to the United States a lot easier, and cheaper.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos confirmed as of Nov. 30, for trips to the U.S. that are less than 72 hours, fully vaccinated Canadians will no longer need to show proof of a negative PCR test at the border to re-enter Canada.

The change will apply to trips made by land border and air travel.

However, for any trips longer than three days, and all trips for non-Canadian citizens or permanent residents, a negative test is still required. But this means any day trips down to Costco, Trader Joe’s or wherever it is you go and love, you can go freely WITHOUT having to show a negative Covid test on the way back.. As long as your double vaccinated.